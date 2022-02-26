Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of COMPASS Pathways worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

