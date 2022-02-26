Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of EMCORE worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

