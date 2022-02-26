Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of UWM worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last 90 days.

UWM Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.