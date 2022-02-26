Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFST. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFST opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

