Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mission Produce worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

AVO stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

