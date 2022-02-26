Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Casa Systems worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

