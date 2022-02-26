Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 226.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $528.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

