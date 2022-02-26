Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares valued at $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

