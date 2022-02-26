Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 141,797 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Precigen worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Precigen stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

