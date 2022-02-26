Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,865,906 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) by 2,047.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NEPT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

