Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

PTLC stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

