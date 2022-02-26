Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.83 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.