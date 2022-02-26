Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RE/MAX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

