Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 220,357 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

