Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $65.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.