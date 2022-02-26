Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 269,877 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of DouYu International worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 310.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 446,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 68.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 470,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

