Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,363 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

