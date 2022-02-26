Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 79,554 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

