Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 88,849 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of CalAmp worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, cut their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CalAmp stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

