Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,343 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

