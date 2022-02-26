Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,846 shares of company stock worth $464,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.