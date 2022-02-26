Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Pine Island Acquisition worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pine Island Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

