Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of XPEL worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $1,308,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

