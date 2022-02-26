Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

