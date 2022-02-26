Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

