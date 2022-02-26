Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

