Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.86).

GRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.03) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.88) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.10) to GBX 390 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($403.43).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.87) on Friday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 260.60 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.62). The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

