Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gran Tierra Energy traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 582397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$635.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

