Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.16 ($27.45).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GYC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.38 ($22.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.43. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.