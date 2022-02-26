Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.88

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.88 and traded as low as C$93.50. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$94.59, with a volume of 107,573 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.88.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

