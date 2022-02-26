Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $636.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00275478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

