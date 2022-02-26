Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as low as $19.66. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 3,851 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

