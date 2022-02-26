Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.39

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 4,890,142 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) alerts:

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.