Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $74,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

