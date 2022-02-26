Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

