GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $14.77 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $27.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.29 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GP stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 5.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

