Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.76 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $1.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.36 or 0.07181349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00277489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00803036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00074121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00403527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00216567 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,956,000 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

