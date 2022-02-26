Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,025 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,870 shares of company stock worth $113,395,139 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,305.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.