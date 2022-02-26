Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,467 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE SXT opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

