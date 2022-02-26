Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,373 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $268,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.35 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

