Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dril-Quip worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

