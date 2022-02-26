Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 46,987 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

