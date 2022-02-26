Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $343.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

