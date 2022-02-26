Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,087,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 332,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

BERY opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

