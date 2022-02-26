Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.