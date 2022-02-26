Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

