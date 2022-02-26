Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,768.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

