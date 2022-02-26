Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $227.63 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.