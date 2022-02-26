Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

