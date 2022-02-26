Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

